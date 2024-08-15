sb.scorecardresearch
  Matsuyama's caddie returns home to Japan after passport stolen after Olympics

Published 22:17 IST, August 15th 2024

Matsuyama's caddie returns home to Japan after passport stolen after Olympics

Hideki Matsuyama is starting the PGA Tour’s lucrative postseason without his caddie and coach after they were victims of a robbery during a stopover in London from the Paris Olympics, Golf Digest Japan reported.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
22:17 IST, August 15th 2024