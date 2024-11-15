Published 18:58 IST, November 15th 2024
McIlroy one off the lead at World Tour Championship and in good shape to clinch Race to Dubai title
Rory McIlroy has a clear route to winning the Race to Dubai title, which lasts for a whole year, and winning the European Tour's best player award for the sixth time. He also has a good chance of winning the World Tour Championship, which ends the season.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of World Tour Golf Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates | Image: AP Photo
