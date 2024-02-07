English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 19:29 IST

McIlroy wins Dubai Desert Classic for record 4th time after reeling in Young in final round

McIlroy closed with a 2-under 70 to retain the title at a tournament he has now won more than any other event in his career. Among his 38 wins as a professional, he had also won the Tour Championship and Wells Fargo Championship three times.

Associated Press Television News
Rory Mcilroy
Rory Mcilroy | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rory McIlroy won the Dubai Desert Classic for a record fourth time after reeling in Cameron Young early in the final round then holding off Adrian Meronk down the back nine to seal a one-stroke victory on Sunday.

McIlroy closed with a 2-under 70 to retain the title at a tournament he has now won more than any other event in his career. Among his 38 wins as a professional, he had also won the Tour Championship and Wells Fargo Championship three times.

Advertisement

Young started Day 4 with a two-stroke lead but was trailing McIlroy — his playing partner in the final group — after making bogey at No. 6 for his second dropped shot of the round.

McIlroy opened up a lead of three shots by the turn after birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 but came under pressure from Meronk, who made four birdies on his back nine.

Advertisement

The world No. 2 walked down No. 18 leading by one shot — just like at last week’s Dubai Invitational — but this time he didn’t lose it as he closed with a par for 14-under par overall. Meronk (71) was alone in second place and Young, playing in Dubai for the first time, was third after shooting 74.

McIlroy broke a tie with South African great Ernie Els, who had also won the Dubai Desert Classic three times.

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Ian Botham credits England for infusing life into Test cricket

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video Showcases how Rubber Slippers Are Made| Watch

    Info14 minutes ago

  4. Maharashtra tops list of cyberfraud losses in 2023

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement