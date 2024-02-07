Advertisement

Rory McIlroy won the Dubai Desert Classic for a record fourth time after reeling in Cameron Young early in the final round then holding off Adrian Meronk down the back nine to seal a one-stroke victory on Sunday.

McIlroy closed with a 2-under 70 to retain the title at a tournament he has now won more than any other event in his career. Among his 38 wins as a professional, he had also won the Tour Championship and Wells Fargo Championship three times.

Young started Day 4 with a two-stroke lead but was trailing McIlroy — his playing partner in the final group — after making bogey at No. 6 for his second dropped shot of the round.

McIlroy opened up a lead of three shots by the turn after birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 but came under pressure from Meronk, who made four birdies on his back nine.

The world No. 2 walked down No. 18 leading by one shot — just like at last week’s Dubai Invitational — but this time he didn’t lose it as he closed with a par for 14-under par overall. Meronk (71) was alone in second place and Young, playing in Dubai for the first time, was third after shooting 74.

McIlroy broke a tie with South African great Ernie Els, who had also won the Dubai Desert Classic three times.