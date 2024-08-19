sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Meadows wins it in the 10th to lead Detroit to 3-2 win over Yankees in MLB Little League Classic

Published 15:39 IST, August 19th 2024

Meadows wins it in the 10th to lead Detroit to 3-2 win over Yankees in MLB Little League Classic

Parker Meadows set off fireworks with a 10th-inning single that brought hundreds of Little Leaguers to their feet and scored Zach McKinstry on a headfirst slide to give the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday night in the Major League Baseball Little League Classic.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Baseball Little League Classic.
Baseball Little League Classic. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

15:39 IST, August 19th 2024