Published 15:39 IST, August 19th 2024

Meadows wins it in the 10th to lead Detroit to 3-2 win over Yankees in MLB Little League Classic

Parker Meadows set off fireworks with a 10th-inning single that brought hundreds of Little Leaguers to their feet and scored Zach McKinstry on a headfirst slide to give the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday night in the Major League Baseball Little League Classic.