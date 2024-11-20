Published 20:19 IST, November 20th 2024
Mets acquire center fielder Jose Siri from Rays for reliever Eric Orze
Center fielder Jose Siri was acquired by the New York Mets from the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday for reliever Eric Orze.The 29-year-old Siri batted .187 with 18 homers and 47 RBIs this year for the Rays, who acquired him from Houston in August 2022.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
20:19 IST, November 20th 2024