Mets acquire center fielder Jose Siri from Rays for reliever Eric Orze

Center fielder Jose Siri was acquired by the New York Mets from the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday for reliever Eric Orze.The 29-year-old Siri batted .187 with 18 homers and 47 RBIs this year for the Rays, who acquired him from Houston in August 2022.

