sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-US Ink Drone Deal | Elections 2024 | RG Kar Horror | Chhattisgarh Shocker | India vs Canada | Baba Siddique Murder |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Mets' Kodai Senga struggles with control, knocked out in 2nd inning by Dodgers in NLCS opener

Published 16:33 IST, October 14th 2024

Mets' Kodai Senga struggles with control, knocked out in 2nd inning by Dodgers in NLCS opener

New York Mets starter Kodai Senga lasted just 10 batters and got only four outs in the National League Championship opener, struggling with control as the Los Angeles Dodgers took a 3-0, second-inning lead on Sunday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kodai Senga
Kodai Senga | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:33 IST, October 14th 2024