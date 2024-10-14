Published 16:33 IST, October 14th 2024
Mets' Kodai Senga struggles with control, knocked out in 2nd inning by Dodgers in NLCS opener
New York Mets starter Kodai Senga lasted just 10 batters and got only four outs in the National League Championship opener, struggling with control as the Los Angeles Dodgers took a 3-0, second-inning lead on Sunday night.
Kodai Senga | Image: AP
