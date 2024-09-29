Published 10:56 IST, September 29th 2024
Mets put their playoff hopes in danger by getting just two hits in 6-0 loss to Brewers
Joey Ortiz drove in three runs for Milwaukee and the New York Mets mustered just two hits as their playoff hopes sustained another blow with a 4-0 loss to the Brewers on Saturday night.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mets put their playoff hopes in danger by getting just two hits in 6-0 loss to Brewers | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
10:56 IST, September 29th 2024