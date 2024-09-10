sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:12 IST, September 10th 2024

Mets rally to beat Blue Jays 3-2 for 10th win in 11 games

Tyrone Taylor scored the tying run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning before fellow pinch-runner Eddy Alvarez dashed home on a passed ball as the New York Mets rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Monday night for their 10th victory in 11 games

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
