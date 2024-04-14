Advertisement

The Little Brown Jug is one of the oldest trophies in college football, that classic earthenware Michigan and Minnesota have played for since well before helmets were required on the field.

In this increasingly crowded Big Ten, the gaps between games are only going to grow.

Though Michigan’s dominance in the series with Minnesota has stretched into a sixth decade and both teams have two other rivalries that are much fiercer, the jug is another piece of the rich history of the sport being the pushed to the background by the broadcast-driven expansion and realignment of the major conferences. The two schools have formally contested the trophy since 1909.

When the second-ranked Wolverines (5-0, 2-0) play the Gophers (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday night, they’ll make just their fourth appearance at Huntington Bank Stadium that opened on Minnesota’s campus 14 years ago. One of those visits was without fans during the pandemic in 2020.

“When people get really angry about those rivalries should be protected every single year,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said, “just think outside the box. They’ll still be there. It just makes the game even more important, if it comes around maybe once every four or five years.”

Michigan leads the all-time series 76-25-3, with 42 wins in the last 46 matchups. Minnesota won at Michigan Stadium in 2014, 2005 and 1986, when the Wolverines were also ranked No. 2 and quarterbacked by current head coach Jim Harbaugh. The last time the Gophers triumphantly hoisted the jug on their home field was in 1977, when Fleck wasn’t even born.

When Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington join next season, the Big Ten will have 18 teams and still only nine conference games. The richest rivalries have been protected, with Michigan playing Michigan State and Ohio State each year, and Minnesota annually facing Iowa and Wisconsin, but that next tier of classic matchups will simply be placed in the hopper with all the rest. Each team is guaranteed to host every other Big Ten team at least once in a five-year span.

In the rotations released Thursday by the conference, the Wolverines will host the Gophers in 2024 and return to Minnesota in 2026.

For now, a Michigan team favored by 18½ points according to FanDuel Sportsbook odds will try to keep the College Football Playoff train moving after winning 45-7 at Nebraska last week for a 17th consecutive Big Ten win. That’s the second-longest streak in program history.

“They’re one of the deepest, for sure,” Fleck said. “It doesn’t matter who is in that football game. It just seems like they’re always fresh because they have so many great players and they do such a good job of rotating them.”