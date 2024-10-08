sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Michigan State football player Armorion Smith heads household with 5 siblings following mom’s death

Published 14:53 IST, October 8th 2024

Michigan State football player Armorion Smith heads household with 5 siblings following mom’s death

The Michigan State defensive back’s mother, Gala Gilliam, died a month ago after battling breast cancer. And without a father in the family's life, Smith has become head of the household while studying criminal justice and playing major college football.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
representative image
representative image | Image: Associated Press
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:53 IST, October 8th 2024