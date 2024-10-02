sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:22 IST, October 2nd 2024

Mike Brown hopes the Kings can climb the NBA mountain

As he mapped out plans for training camp, Kings coach Mike Brown settled on a theme — mountain climbing — and invited Ed Viesturs to speak to his team before practices began. Viesturs is known for summiting the world’s 14 highest peaks without the aid of supplemental oxygen.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sacramento Kings take on the New Orleans Pelicans in NBA Play-in
Brown hopes the Kings can climb the NBA mountain | Image: AP
  • 4 min read
