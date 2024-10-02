Published 21:22 IST, October 2nd 2024
Mike Brown hopes the Kings can climb the NBA mountain
As he mapped out plans for training camp, Kings coach Mike Brown settled on a theme — mountain climbing — and invited Ed Viesturs to speak to his team before practices began. Viesturs is known for summiting the world’s 14 highest peaks without the aid of supplemental oxygen.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Brown hopes the Kings can climb the NBA mountain | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
21:22 IST, October 2nd 2024