Published 23:38 IST, November 14th 2024
Mike Tyson concedes the role of villain to young foe in 58-year-old's fight with Jake Paul
Friendship is at the heart of how a fight came together between 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and much younger YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jake Paul, left, walks near Mike Tyson during a news conference ahead of their fight in Irving, Texas. | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
Loading...
23:38 IST, November 14th 2024