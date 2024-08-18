Published 23:28 IST, August 18th 2024
Minnesota Vikings Agree To 1-Year Contract With Veteran Cornerback Stephon Gilmore
The 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year with New England and five-time Pro Bowl pick will join his fifth team in five seasons.
