sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Minnesota Vikings Agree To 1-Year Contract With Veteran Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Published 23:28 IST, August 18th 2024

Minnesota Vikings Agree To 1-Year Contract With Veteran Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

The 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year with New England and five-time Pro Bowl pick will join his fifth team in five seasons.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell watches warm ups before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell watches warm ups before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:28 IST, August 18th 2024