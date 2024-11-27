sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra CM Suspense | Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal | Gautam Adani | Hindus Under Threat | Trump's Tariff Threat |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Mirabai Chanu To Skip World Championships As She Continues Rehab

Published 16:03 IST, November 27th 2024

Mirabai Chanu To Skip World Championships As She Continues Rehab

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will miss next week's weightlifting World Championships in Manama, Bahrain as she continues to undergo rehabilitation.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai Chanu | Image: X
Advertisement

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will miss next week's weightlifting World Championships in Manama, Bahrain as she continues to undergo rehabilitation. 

The 30-year-old former world champion has not competed since her fourth-place finish in the women's 49kg category at the Paris Olympics in August. "Mira is still in rehab after the Paris Olympics. She will not be taking part in this World Championship," chief national coach Vijay Sharma told PTI.

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will miss next week's weightlifting World Championships in Manama, Bahrain as she continues to undergo rehabilitation. The 30-year-old former world champion has not competed since her fourth-place finish in the women's 49kg category at the Paris Olympics in August. "Mira is still in rehab after the Paris Olympics. She will not be taking part in this World Championship," chief national coach Vijay Sharma told PTI.

16:03 IST, November 27th 2024