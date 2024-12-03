Mithali Raj's Trainer Opens Up On Challenges Indian Athletes Face, And How To Achieve Success

When it comes to optimizing athletic performance, many athletes unknowingly make fundamental mistakes that not only stall progress but also put their long-term health and success at risk. These missteps often stem from a culture that prioritizes more, faster, and harder at the expense of balance, recovery, and awareness.

Varun Shetty, with whom, top athletes like Mithali Raj, HS Prannoy, Mohammad Anas and others do training, aims to help athletes train smarter, not just harder. With years of experience working with athletes across disciplines, Shetty has seen firsthand how simple changes can lead to big results.

In this interview, he opens up about the common traps athletes fall into, the unique challenges Indian sports professionals face, and how to achieve lasting success.

Q: What inspired you to focus on the pitfalls athletes face in their pursuit of excellence?

Shetty: Honestly, it’s something I’ve seen over and over again—athletes working so hard but not seeing the results they want. There’s this idea that more is always better—more training, more hours—but that usually leads to burnout, injuries, or just stagnation. I wanted to help athletes avoid these traps and show them there’s a smarter way, especially in India, where the sports ecosystem comes with its own set of challenges.

Q: You talk a lot about skipping assessments. Why do you think they’re so important?

Shetty: Skipping assessments is like trying to bake a cake without knowing the ingredients you have. You need to know your starting point—what’s working, what isn’t, and where you need to focus.



Without assessments, athletes often end up doubling down on their strengths and ignoring their weaknesses. That’s a recipe for injuries and plateaus. A good assessment doesn’t have to be complicated; it’s just about creating a clear, personalized plan that targets the areas that need the most attention.

Q: Overtraining is another big issue. Why do you think it happens so often?

Shetty: Overtraining comes from this ‘no pain, no gain’ mentality. It’s like people think if they’re not exhausted at the end of a session, they haven’t worked hard enough. But the truth is, recovery is where the magic happens.



Periodization—planning your training in phases with built-in recovery—is key here. For Indian athletes, this is especially important because of how packed the competition schedules are. You don’t want to peak too early or stay in a constant state of fatigue. Tools like tracking your training load can help manage this, but even just listening to your body can go a long way.

Q: Warm-ups are often rushed or skipped altogether. Why do you think they’re so important?

Shetty: Warm-ups are probably one of the most underrated parts of training. They’re not just about stretching or getting your heart rate up—they set the tone for the entire session or competition.



I like using the RAMP protocol: Raise your heart rate, Activate key muscles, Mobilize your joints, and Potentiate—basically, get your body primed to perform. It doesn’t have to take long, but skipping this step is like trying to drive a car with a cold engine. You’re just asking for trouble.

Q: You’ve also mentioned auto-regulation. How does that fit into the picture?

Shetty: Auto-regulation is about adjusting your training based on how you’re feeling that day. Athletes aren’t machines—some days you’re ready to push hard, and other days, you need to ease up.



Simple tools like tracking your mood, sleep, and soreness can help you decide whether to go all-out or take it easy. For athletes who have access to tech, things like grip-strength tests can provide even more data. The key is to tune in to what your body is telling you and not force it when it’s not ready.

Q: Sleep and nutrition often seem like afterthoughts. Why do you think they’re so critical?

Shetty: Sleep and nutrition are the foundation of everything. Without good sleep, your body can’t recover. Deep sleep helps your muscles heal, and REM sleep is where a lot of mental recovery happens.



Nutrition is just as important. Pre-training, you need carbs for energy. After training, it’s about protein for muscle repair and more carbs to replenish energy stores. And don’t forget about hydration—it’s such a simple thing, but it makes a huge difference. Personalized nutrition plans are ideal because every athlete’s needs are different, but even small changes can have a big impact.

Q: If you could leave athletes with one key takeaway, what would it be?