Published 17:36 IST, September 28th 2024

MLB's .300 hitters become endangered species in era of dominant pitching

300 hitter has become an endangered species, a victim of increased velocity as 100 mph heaters are no longer rarities.“When I got in the league, I’d still see a lot of guys throwing 89, 91,” Baltimore Orioles All-Star slugger Anthony Santander said. Not anymore.