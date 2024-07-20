Published 17:07 IST, July 20th 2024
MLC 2024: Washington Freedom Ride On Openers, Bowlers’ Performance To Beat Texas Super Kings
Washington Freedom maintained their winning streak to stay on top of the 2024 Major League Cricket points table with a comfortable 42-run win.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Washington Freedom Ride On Openers, Bowlers’ Performance To Beat Texas Super Kings | Image: Special Arranagement
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:07 IST, July 20th 2024