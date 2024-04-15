Advertisement

In the post-event presser of UFC 300, the promotion's boss Dana White announced the much-awaited Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight. The fight is scheduled to roll out on July 29, 2024, at UFC 303. Thus, precisely 77 days are left before the return of the Mac.

Dana White reveals what was stopping Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler from becoming official

It was February of 2023 when UFC CEO (Then president) Dana White has announced the idea to put Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at a UFC card. It was then speculated that the fight would take place at the end of the year but complexities like McGregor not entering the USADA testing pool hampered the fight from materializing. In the meanwhile, it was also stated that the Notorious is not interested in fighting the Iron anymore. Battling all the complications Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler has finally been assigned a date.

As White announced the fight at the post-UFC 300 presser, he was asked why it took so much time to make the fight official. As always the CEO addressed the question and stated that UFC wanted to make sure that Conor McGregor does not have any obligation to serve. They wanted to make sure that the biggest name in the world of combat sports gets the appropriate time to prepare, hence, delays occurred.

"It's not that we've been working on it for ages. There's all kinds of things that go on behind the scenes. It's all about timing, Chandler's been ready but Conor hasn't been ready. We talked about this at one of the press conferences recently, he had a lot of obligations that he had to deal with. What you don't want him doing is accepting a fight when he's got a ton of obligations and he can't train 100% for a fight."

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler will be held on July 29, 2024. The fight will take place at 170-pound weight class.

