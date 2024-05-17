Advertisement

Anshul Jubli, who made history by becoming the first MMA fighter from India to attain a victory at the Octagon of UFC, opened up about what happened following the heartbreaking loss against Mike Breeden. The fight took place back in October 2023 at UFC 294 PPV. It was the cricket World Cup fever that was reigning supreme at that time in India but MMA enthusiasts had their eyes placed on October 21, when India's MMA pride was slated to step inside the 8-sided cage again. It was a 3-round fight and Anshul was dominating Breeden on all ends. Jubli was close to winning the fight but in an anti-climax, Breeden landed a clean strike and the jarring truth about the most brutal sport in the world came forward.

While a win or a loss is a part and parcel of the game, a fighter is often judged by how well he bounces back after a setback. And about that, India's Anshul Jubli has recovered and is ready to lift the spirits of countless fanatics again. Anshul recently visited Mumbai, India, and held his first media interaction following the Mike Breeden fight. Republicworld.com caught up with Anshul and posed some pressing queries in an exclusive chat. Jubli addressed each of the questions and was quite expressive in disseminating his thoughts.

Here are the excerpts from the conversation:

What happened after the Mike Breeden fight in UFC?

My family and coaches were all supportive. They were all proud of me for performing on the big stage. Given that I don't have a striking background, I think those first two rounds were my best striking performances. My family supported me, but some things you have to handle by yourself. Nobody can help you out. So, it takes time. In the first week, it felt like everything was over but slowly afterwards when I visited my hometown, my friends treated me the same way. They were unfazed by what happened and we shared the same banters. There I realised that the things that matter haven't changed. Then, If nothing has changed I thought why bother about what has happened? It's better now. However, some things will always remain in mind, I don't think I will ever be able to recover from- I won't say it was my debut fight but nevertheless my second fight in UFC- the fact that I lost a fight that I should have won and was winning. I would have made peace with it if I didn't have the skills but I was delivering a good performance yet what happened eventually is a result of my silly mistakes.

You were coming close to a finish but you took a cautious approach and that proved costly. So, looking back do you think you could have exerted more pressure and pushed for a KO?

I think the lack of experience played a part. I was still acclimatising with the cage, I am still new to professional fights and I don't come from any background, so one issue that I have is experience and rest I can cover, but the experience is one thing that I could not have any say on because now I am in UFC. I wanted to finish him and we had studied his movements well. So whenever he used to go against the cage, he threw his right, his pattern was to look down and just throw punches with full force, I was wary of that but should have kept calm and measured the distance, should have been better with decision making.

When is your next fight in UFC?

The next fight is going to happen soon. If it were a small promotion, I would have demanded a fight and would have got one immediately but in a promotion of this big stature, you cannot decide things for yourself. When we would be able to decide when to fight and when not to. But that time hasn't arrived yet. We have to wait for UFC to give us a fight, and when it comes we have to be ready and remain injury-free. No opponent has been offered but we are planning for a June-end battle.

Like you, there is another fighter, Arjan Bhullar, who represents India but is an Indo-Canadian MMA professional. What are your thoughts on him?

I think it's great that he is representing India. If you see him by his passport, then he is a Canadian but has Indian roots. Regardless of anything, I feel anyone who says he loves India and wants to represent India then we should appreciate him because he is representing India on a big stage. I would like to convey my best wishes to him (Arjan). I want him to do well and make India proud. He deserves all the applause since he is representing India and nothing else matters.

