Hometown hero Joaquin Buckley stunned the St. Louis audience in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night by defeating Nursulton Ruziboev via unanimous decision.

Joaquin Buckley and Randy Orton shared a warm hug after the heated encounter

Following his victory, Joaquin Buckley made his way to the stands, where WWE superstar Randy Orton was sitting. The two shared a heartfelt hug, symbolising mutual love and appreciation between combat sports and professional wrestling. The audience exploded in shouts when they observed this unexpected demonstration of togetherness, emphasising the worldwide appeal of athletics and sportsmanship.

Joaquin Buckley went to hug Randy Orton after his win at #UFCStLouis

The judges gave Buckley the better of the two scores, 30-27, 30-26, and 29-27. This increased Buckley's record to 19-6. However, Ruziboev now has a 34-9-2 record with 2 no-contests.

Even though Buckley was at a considerable reach disadvantage against the tall Ruziboev, he promptly overcame this deficit with a well-timed takedown early in the bout, thrilling the crowd. Following a brief ground struggle, both competitors got back up and started trading powerful strikes. Just before the round was up, Buckley made a strong impact on the judges by landing a significant knockdown with a hard shot.

In the second round, Buckley demonstrated his striking skills with forceful flurries and continued to use his takedown strategy well. Ruziboev had his offensive moments, but he was unable to stop Buckley's constant barrage of blows.

Ruziboev was briefly knocked down by a big left hand that Buckley delivered in the last round. Even though Ruziboev recovered quickly, he seemed worn out, which gave Buckley the opportunity to take advantage and establish a commanding position on the ground. The action was briefly stopped due to many illegal kicks, even though Ruziboev survived the assault and got back up. Up to the last bell, both combatants traded blows to end the bout.

Overall, Buckley's outstanding effort demonstrated his adaptability and tenacity, winning him a just reward in front of his home crowd.