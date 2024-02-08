English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

Khabib Nurmagomedov seen enjoying AC Milan match with Zlatan Ibrahimovic amid UFC return talks

Former UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov meets football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Both men watched AC Milan vs AS Roma Serie A match.

Prateek Arya
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Zlatan Ibrahimovic | Image:Khabibnurmagomedov/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was at the San Siro this weekend with Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, for AC Milan's match against AS Roma. Both Nurmagomedov and Ibrahimovic were outstanding performers in their respective sports and are now retired.

3 things you need to know

  • Former UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov met former Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic
  • Khabib remained undefeated in his MMA career
  • Zlatan has played for clubs like FC Barcelona, Manchester United, and AC Milan in his career

Also Read | Former UFC Heavyweight Mark Hunt is open to face Jake Paul

Advertisement

Khabib Nurmagomedov enjoys football action with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

'The Eagle' finished his professional MMA career undefeated in the UFC lightweight division, with a professional MMA record of 29-0, and holds the record for the longest UFC lightweight championship reign. AC Milan's Instagram account shared a video with words of encouragement from the former pound-for-pound king:

Advertisement

'Hi AC Milan fans, I am here in San Siro for the first time in my life. Thank you so much for inviting me here. Thank you, Ibra, and today I am going to be with AC Milan. Good Luck. ''

Khabib Nurmagomedov has long been known as a football lover who has shown his enthusiasm for the sport on multiple occasions. One of the incredible friendships he has formed with a fellow athlete is with Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football's all-time greats. They have publicly expressed their admiration for one another, attracting the attention of admirers all around the world.

In addition, the Dagestani fighter has stated his support for Anzhi Makhachkala, Galatasaray, Real Madrid, and Liverpool, who are currently leading the Premier League. 

Advertisement

Also Read | Ex-MMA fighter pitches a Brock Lesnar return at UFC 300

Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to UFC?

With UFC 300 looming and the main event spot for the grand event still vacant, speculations became rife about the return of former UFC Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. As per rumblings, a fight between Khabib and current UFC Welterweight champion Leon Edwards was targeted. As the assertions garnered attention, Khabib's former coach Javier Mendez came out to put all the speculations down the drain. It should be noted that Khabib called it a career in 2020.

"I'm just letting you guys know that, you know, stop all this nonsense regarding Khabib coming back and me and him training," coach Mendez said in reference to Khabib's return. "There's been no such thing happening."

Advertisement

"We're not discussing training, we never have. Khabib is still devoted to what he said. He's devoting his time to his family, he's not working people's corners, he's not going to ever fight."

"To my knowledge, it's never been spoken about. And to my knowledge, he's been here the past few days. He just left yesterday from Dubai."

Advertisement

"And nothing has ever been discussed about fighting. No training, no nothing. We trained together actually, but we're doing cardio. We weren't doing any kind of kickboxing, any kind of MMA training whatsoever. So, stop the clickbait." Mendez wrote on social media.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement