Zlatan Ibrahimovic was at the San Siro this weekend with Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, for AC Milan's match against AS Roma. Both Nurmagomedov and Ibrahimovic were outstanding performers in their respective sports and are now retired.

Khabib Nurmagomedov enjoys football action with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

'The Eagle' finished his professional MMA career undefeated in the UFC lightweight division, with a professional MMA record of 29-0, and holds the record for the longest UFC lightweight championship reign. AC Milan's Instagram account shared a video with words of encouragement from the former pound-for-pound king:

'Hi AC Milan fans, I am here in San Siro for the first time in my life. Thank you so much for inviting me here. Thank you, Ibra, and today I am going to be with AC Milan. Good Luck. ''

Khabib Nurmagomedov has long been known as a football lover who has shown his enthusiasm for the sport on multiple occasions. One of the incredible friendships he has formed with a fellow athlete is with Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football's all-time greats. They have publicly expressed their admiration for one another, attracting the attention of admirers all around the world.

In addition, the Dagestani fighter has stated his support for Anzhi Makhachkala, Galatasaray, Real Madrid, and Liverpool, who are currently leading the Premier League.

Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to UFC?

With UFC 300 looming and the main event spot for the grand event still vacant, speculations became rife about the return of former UFC Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. As per rumblings, a fight between Khabib and current UFC Welterweight champion Leon Edwards was targeted. As the assertions garnered attention, Khabib's former coach Javier Mendez came out to put all the speculations down the drain. It should be noted that Khabib called it a career in 2020.

"I'm just letting you guys know that, you know, stop all this nonsense regarding Khabib coming back and me and him training," coach Mendez said in reference to Khabib's return. "There's been no such thing happening."

"We're not discussing training, we never have. Khabib is still devoted to what he said. He's devoting his time to his family, he's not working people's corners, he's not going to ever fight."

"To my knowledge, it's never been spoken about. And to my knowledge, he's been here the past few days. He just left yesterday from Dubai."

"And nothing has ever been discussed about fighting. No training, no nothing. We trained together actually, but we're doing cardio. We weren't doing any kind of kickboxing, any kind of MMA training whatsoever. So, stop the clickbait." Mendez wrote on social media.