Updated March 28th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

Podcaster invites UFC president Dana White to podcast but thinks he is Joe Rogan

Podcaster Sage Steele mistook Dana White for Joe Rogan. The host quickly corrected herself, but by that time the damage had already been done.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Dana White and Joe Rogan
Dana White and Joe Rogan | Image:The Sage Steele Show/UFC
UFC CEO Dana White, who abruptly walked out of a podcast recently, has featured in one more, but to his surprise and disbelief, it wasn't the ideal return. One of the popular podcasters out there, Sage Steele, made a huge blunder while being recorded. The podcaster mistook Dana White for Joe Rogan. The host quickly corrected herself, but by that time the damage had already been done.

Also Read | Referee Marc Goddard's bizarre stoppage sparks outrage

Dana White wrongly taken as Joe Rogan

"Joe Rogan's dream!!" Dana White exclaimed after being asked about it. With the ready-witted persona he has, Dana White, quipped "I was bald before Joe Rogan was ever bald."

Here are the entire excerpts from the hilarious instance.

“What’s Joe Rogan’s dream?” Steele asked.

“Joe Rogan’s dream?” White responded.

“Joe Rogan ... Dana White,” replied Steele, patting the UFC exec on the knee. “What’s Dana White’s dream?”

“Did you just think I was Joe Rogan?” White said in shock.

“I did ... I totally did,” said Steele.

“She just called me f****** Joe Rogan!” pounced White, looking off-screen at a person, presumably on his staff, whose eyes were undoubtedly wide.

Dana White expressed his amazement, stating that he flew all the way from Vegas just to be taken as the commentator of his own promotion.

“You thought I was f****** Joe Rogan! I was bald before Joe Rogan was ever bald! I just did a two-hour podcast, flew here from Vegas, and she thought she was interviewing Joe Rogan!”

This episode comes as a big learning for Media individuals all over the world to first know who they are interviewing before working on the questions.

In other news, Dana White recently announced a much-anticipated fight. One of the most exciting names in the current roster, Khamzat Chimaev will take on Robert Whittaker in Saudi Arabia on June 22. The winner will certainly get the UFC Middleweight Title shot. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

