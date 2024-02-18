English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

UFC 298 Results: Ilia Topuria beats Alexander Volkanovski via TKO, stays undefeated with 15-0 streak

At the Honda Centre, undefeated Ilia Topuria defeated Alexander Volkanovski to become the new featherweight division king at UFC 298.

Pavitra Shome
Volkanovski vs Topuria
The UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria poster | Image:ufc.com
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
The UFC 298 event saw the crowning of a new king in the featherweight division after the undefeated Ilia Topuria defeated Alexander Volkanovski at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. At just 27 years old, Topuria is one of the most intriguing young fighters in mixed martial arts, and Vokanovksi was knocked out in the second round because he could not handle the pressure.

Also Read: Conor McGregor to RETURN soon? New sparring clip emerges amid STRONG comeback hints at UFC 300

UFC 298, Volkanovski vs Topuria: Check out the results of the fight

Ilia Topuria shocked the world after he knocked out Alexander Voolkanovski, who has had five successful featherweight title defenses under his belt. In the first round, Ilia instantly built the pressure over Volk, but he retorted with several kicks. Both have an intense first round as Topuria's leg kicks and jab briefly stunned Volkanovski.

But it was the second round that did the job for Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski started with a good jab but Ilia came back with some hard hooks and a big right to put the pressure on Volk. But in the closing two minutes, the champoion delivered a stiff jab, but Topuria came back hard, and his attack put Volkanovski to sleep! Volk's career is ended after Ilia knocks him down with an unbelievable shot!

In the co-main event, a motivated Robert Whittaker came back to his winning ways after suffering the worst loss of his career seven years back. He defeated Paulo Costa in the middleweight bout via unanimous decision. (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Main Card

Ilia Topuria def. Alexander Volkanovski via TKO (R2, 3:32) 

Robert Whittaker def. Paulo Costa via UD (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Ian Garry def. Geoff Neal via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Merab Dvalishvili def. Henry Cejudo via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Anthony Hernandez def. Roman Kopylov via sub (RNC) (R2, 3:22)

Also Read: GONE in 30 Seconds: UFC CEO Dana White bluntly WALKS OUT from a podcast; Hosts left ASTOUNDED- WATCH

Preliminary Card

Amanda Lemos def. Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Junior Tafa via second-round TKO (1:14)

Rinya Nakamura def. Carlos Vera via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Zhang Mingyang def. Brendson Ribeiro via first-round KO (1:41)

Danny Barlow def. Josh Quinlan via third-round TKO (1:18)

Oban Elliott def. Val Woodburn via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Miranda Maverick def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Published February 18th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

