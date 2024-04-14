×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 09:34 IST

‘Almost Pulled off the Greatest Comeback’: Fans devastated as Oliveira loses to Tsarukyan at UFC 300

Charles Oliveira's loss to Arman Tsarukyan via split decision at the UFC 300 has left the fans devasted. Here are the best reactions.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Arman Tsarukyan beats Charles Oliveira
Arman Tsarukyan beats Charles Oliveira | Image:X/@UFCEspanol
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan went toe to toe with each other as they both battled it out in the high octane lightweight bout at UFC 300. In a fight that is a potential contender for the fight of the night, Arman Tsarukyan survived not one but two deep chokes by Charles Oliveira as he emerged victorious over the former champion by a split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

The fight was a thrilling affair from the very beginning as the first round saw Charles Oliveira trap Arman Tsarukyan in a deep guillotine choke attempt. But somehow Arman managed to survive. The fight was stopped in between as Oliveira was warned for an illegal kick out,

Advertisement

Tsarukyan managed to pose his comeback from that point on and in the second round he sliced the Brazilian’s face open with a solid kick which saw him showcase his flexibility. The fight intensified and Arman was landing consistent blows on the former champion.

Also Read | UFC 300 Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

Just when the result felt like tipping in Arman’s favor, Charles Oliveira gave his one final blow as he grabbed Arman once again to give his one final bow to with another deep choke. But Arman Tsarukyan managed to survive two chokes that would’ve sent any wrestler down and out unconscious.

Advertisement

But Arman managed to showcase excellent resilience and when the results were announced he emerged victorious by split decision. This marks another loss for Charles Oliveira against an upcoming fighter and now marks two losses in last three fights. The loss will further damage Oliveira’s hopes of regaining his Lightweight title with a rematch against Islam Makhachev.

Do Bronx’s loss has left the UFC fanbase devastated as many were left heartbroken by their favorite fighter’s loss.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mark Coleman marks his presence at UFC 300 after surviving house fire

Here are the best fan reactions from the thrilling fight.  

 

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2024 at 09:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

10 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

13 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

15 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

21 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

22 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

23 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

29 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

34 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

34 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

35 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

36 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

37 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

38 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

38 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

38 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

38 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

an hour ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo