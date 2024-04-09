×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

UFC 300 Full Fight Card: What are the fights on Main Card, Prelimanary Card and Early Prelims?

Here is the full fight card for UFC 300 including Main Card, Preliminary Card and Early Prelims as Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill main-events the historic event.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
UFC 300, Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill
UFC 300, Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill | Image:UFC
  • 2 min read
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is all set for its landmark pay-per-view event the UFC 300 at the T Mobile arena in Las Vegas on April 13 (April 14th in India). The buzz and excitement around UFC 300 is at an all time high as it will see Alex Pereira defend his Light Heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill in the main event.

Dana White has promised UFC fans a night to remember as the comain event will witness women’s strawweight title bout between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan. Justin Gaethje will take on Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira will also be fighting for the first time since pulling out in his rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 due to a nasty cut above his eyes.

The tricentennial celebration of UFC will have a lot at stake as there are big stakes involved right from the early prelims to the main card. Here’s a look at all the fights slated for UFC 300 in Main Card, Preliminary Card and Early Prelims.

UFC 300 Main Card

  • Main Event - LightWeight Title Bout - Alex Pereira (c) vs Jamahal Hill
  • Co Main Event - Women Strawweight Title Bout - Zhang Weili (c) vs Yan Xianonan
  • Lightweight Bout - Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
  • Lightweight Bout - Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan
  • Middleweight Bout - Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage


UFC 300 Preliminary Card  

  • Light Heavyweight Bout - Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic
  • Featherweight Bout -  Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling
  • Women’s Bantamweight Bout - Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison
  • Featherweight Bout - Sadiq Yussuf vs Diego Lopes

UFC 300 Early Prelims Card

  • Lightweight Bout - Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano
  • Women’s Strawweight Bout - Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez
  • Lightweight Bout - Bobby Green vs Jim Miller
  • Bantamweight Bout - Deiveson Figueredo vs Cody Garbrandt
     
Published April 9th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

