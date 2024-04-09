Advertisement

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is all set for its landmark pay-per-view event the UFC 300 at the T Mobile arena in Las Vegas on April 13 (April 14th in India). The buzz and excitement around UFC 300 is at an all time high as it will see Alex Pereira defend his Light Heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill in the main event.

Dana White has promised UFC fans a night to remember as the comain event will witness women’s strawweight title bout between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan. Justin Gaethje will take on Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira will also be fighting for the first time since pulling out in his rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 due to a nasty cut above his eyes.

Advertisement

The tricentennial celebration of UFC will have a lot at stake as there are big stakes involved right from the early prelims to the main card. Here’s a look at all the fights slated for UFC 300 in Main Card, Preliminary Card and Early Prelims.

Also Read | UFC Exclusive: UFC Flyweight fighter Erin Blanchfield on her fight

Advertisement

UFC 300 Main Card

Main Event - LightWeight Title Bout - Alex Pereira (c) vs Jamahal Hill

Co Main Event - Women Strawweight Title Bout - Zhang Weili (c) vs Yan Xianonan

Lightweight Bout - Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Lightweight Bout - Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan

Middleweight Bout - Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage

Are you ready? 👊



Join us for greatness this Saturday at #UFC300



Order it today: https://t.co/nvBvahhbZw pic.twitter.com/lWE2ROCuow — UFC (@ufc) April 8, 2024



UFC 300 Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight Bout - Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic

Featherweight Bout - Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling

Women’s Bantamweight Bout - Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison

Featherweight Bout - Sadiq Yussuf vs Diego Lopes

UFC 300 Early Prelims Card

Lightweight Bout - Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano

Women’s Strawweight Bout - Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez

Lightweight Bout - Bobby Green vs Jim Miller

Bantamweight Bout - Deiveson Figueredo vs Cody Garbrandt

