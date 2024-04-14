Advertisement

The UFC 300 has been a solid affair, with top=tier matches keeping the fans glued to their seats. Given the magnitude of the event, something insane was bound to happen at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With some notable celebrities in attendance, all eyes were locked in on the UFC BMF title clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. The clash went till the last round, Gaethje showcased resilience and tenacity to fight while Holloway unleashed sheer dominance throughout the match-up. But it was the dying moment of the match that had the fans erupt when Holloway pulled off one of the greatest KOs to date.

Max Holloway turns Justin Gaethje's lights out! Hits a vicious KO in the last second of R5

It was Max Holloway's moment when he knocked the head out of Justin Gaethje in the last second of R5 in the UFC BMF title clash. It was an incredible sight to witness that had the fans come out of their seats in a state of shock and jubilation after the referee's stoppage.

Max Holloway dethrones Justin Gaethje and is crowned as the new BMF Title winner after the five-round match.

Holloway may have secured one if the greatest wins in his career as he knocks out Justin Gaethje in such a moment that had the entire crowd go wild. Even Podcaster and veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan could not believe it, and his facial reaction also made waves throughout the internet.

Speaking of the main event, it was an easy sweep for Alex Pereira as he took out Jamahal Hill in the first round after hitting a TKO. It was the second time that had the crowd go wild as the UFC 300 pay-per-view. While a new Champion was crowned in Max Holloway, Zhang and Pereira retain their titles after a dominating showcase as one of the most epic night in UFC history came to an end.