×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

Holloway stuns Gaethje with a LAST SECOND KO! Knocks Justin out cold in the last round for BMF title

After the five rounds of action, Max Holloway dethrones Justin Gaethje and is proclaimed the new BMF Title winner. Gaethje is stunned by a last-second knockout.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway | Image:X/@UFC / X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The UFC 300 has been a solid affair, with top=tier matches keeping the fans glued to their seats. Given the magnitude of the event, something insane was bound to happen at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With some notable celebrities in attendance, all eyes were locked in on the UFC BMF title clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. The clash went till the last round, Gaethje showcased resilience and tenacity to fight while Holloway unleashed sheer dominance throughout the match-up. But it was the dying moment of the match that had the fans erupt when Holloway pulled off one of the greatest KOs to date. 

Max Holloway turns Justin Gaethje's lights out! Hits a vicious KO in the last second of R5

It was Max Holloway's moment when he knocked the head out of Justin Gaethje in the last second of R5 in the UFC BMF title clash. It was an incredible sight to witness that had the fans come out of their seats in a state of shock and jubilation after the referee's stoppage. 

Max Holloway dethrones Justin Gaethje and is crowned as the new BMF Title winner after the five-round match.

Advertisement

Holloway may have secured one if the greatest wins in his career as he knocks out Justin Gaethje in such a moment that had the entire crowd go wild. Even Podcaster and veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan could not believe it, and  his facial reaction also made waves throughout the internet.

Advertisement
UFC Commentators Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik react after Max Holloway KO's Justin Gaethje during the UFC BMF title bout | Image: ESPN (Screengrab)  

Speaking of the main event, it was an easy sweep for Alex Pereira as he took out Jamahal Hill in the first round after hitting a TKO. It was the second time that had the crowd go wild as the UFC 300 pay-per-view. While a new Champion was crowned in Max Holloway, Zhang and Pereira retain their titles after a dominating showcase as one of the most epic night in UFC history came to an end.

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

10 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

14 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

15 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

21 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

22 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

23 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

30 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

34 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

34 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

35 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

36 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

37 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

38 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

38 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

38 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

38 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

an hour ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo