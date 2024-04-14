×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

UFC 300: How many past and present UFC champions are fighting at historic UFC event in Las Vegas?

Ahead of the start of the UFC 300 event, let's take a look at how many present and past champions the event is schedule to feature. Know the exact number.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Justin Gaethje, Aljamain Sterling, Jim Miller and Max Holloway talk UFC 300
Justin Gaethje, Aljamain Sterling, Jim Miller and Max Holloway talk UFC 300 | Image:Youtube/UFC/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The entire MMA community is waiting patiently to witness the exploits lined up at UFC 300. While a UFC fight night always carries a stacked-up match-up, this time it would not be justified to call the match card just stacked-up. The matchmakers have taken every step to make the centennial event a memorable one. Some of the prominent star attractions in the current roaster are a part of the event, and the excitement for the show is reaching new heights.

Also Read | UFC 300 Full Fight Card: What are the fights on Main Card and Prelims

Advertisement

UFC 300 set to be a cracker of an event

It is a rare sight that all three segments- Main Card, Preliminary section, and Early Prelims- carry superstar affairs. A total of 11 fights have been inscribed on the card and among them, three are title fights. The event will be headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill for the Men's light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili will take on Yan Xiaonan for the women's strawweight championship. Aside from the main event and co-main event, a sizeable attention has been reserved for the Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway BMF title bout.  

Advertisement

Also Read | Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway cancelled? Know all about it

Advertisement

Champions in excess at UFC 300

Besides these main event fights, there are many other contests to look forward to, and perhaps UFC 300 will go down in history as the event that featured most current and former champions. The card carries a grand total of 11 individuals who are either holding or have held the UFC strap. Namely:

Advertisement
  • Alex Pereira (Current UFC Light-heavyweight Champion)
  • Jamahal Hill (Former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion)
  • Weili Zhang (Current UFC Strawweight Champion)
  • Justin Gaethje (Current UFC BMF Champion)
  • Max Holloway (Former UFC Featherweight Champion)
  • Charles Oliveira (Former UFC Lightweight Champion)
  • Jiri Prochazka (Former UFC Light-heavyweight Champion)
  • Aljamain Sterling (Former UFC Bantamweight Champion)
  • Holly Holm (Former UFC Bantamweight Champion)
  • Deiveson Figueiredo (Former UFC Flyweight Champion)
  • Cody Garbrandt (Former UFC Bantamweight Champion)

 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

10 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

14 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

15 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

21 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

22 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

23 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

30 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

34 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

35 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

35 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

36 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

37 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

38 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

38 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

38 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

38 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

an hour ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo