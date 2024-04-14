Advertisement

The entire MMA community is waiting patiently to witness the exploits lined up at UFC 300. While a UFC fight night always carries a stacked-up match-up, this time it would not be justified to call the match card just stacked-up. The matchmakers have taken every step to make the centennial event a memorable one. Some of the prominent star attractions in the current roaster are a part of the event, and the excitement for the show is reaching new heights.

Also Read | UFC 300 Full Fight Card: What are the fights on Main Card and Prelims

Advertisement

UFC 300 set to be a cracker of an event

It is a rare sight that all three segments- Main Card, Preliminary section, and Early Prelims- carry superstar affairs. A total of 11 fights have been inscribed on the card and among them, three are title fights. The event will be headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill for the Men's light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili will take on Yan Xiaonan for the women's strawweight championship. Aside from the main event and co-main event, a sizeable attention has been reserved for the Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway BMF title bout.

Advertisement

Ready❓



We're making HISTORY at #UFC300 tonight!!



📺 We start at 11pm BST / 12am CEST on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/yIwLVEfKzh — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 13, 2024

Also Read | Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway cancelled? Know all about it

Advertisement

Champions in excess at UFC 300

Besides these main event fights, there are many other contests to look forward to, and perhaps UFC 300 will go down in history as the event that featured most current and former champions. The card carries a grand total of 11 individuals who are either holding or have held the UFC strap. Namely:

Advertisement

Alex Pereira (Current UFC Light-heavyweight Champion)

Jamahal Hill (Former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion)

Weili Zhang (Current UFC Strawweight Champion)

Justin Gaethje (Current UFC BMF Champion)

Max Holloway (Former UFC Featherweight Champion)

Charles Oliveira (Former UFC Lightweight Champion)

Jiri Prochazka (Former UFC Light-heavyweight Champion)

Aljamain Sterling (Former UFC Bantamweight Champion)

Holly Holm (Former UFC Bantamweight Champion)

Deiveson Figueiredo (Former UFC Flyweight Champion)

Cody Garbrandt (Former UFC Bantamweight Champion)