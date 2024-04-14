Advertisement

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is all set to host one of its biggest pay-per-view, the UFC 300, from Las Vegas, Nevada. With the press conference in the rear-view mirror, the MMA promotion is all set to feature a bloated fight card in action, with the main event featuring Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill for the light heavyweight bout. In the Co-main event, Weili Zhang will defend her women's strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan. Expect it to be the biggest night in UFC history, with multiple special celebrity appearances in attendance. Ahead of the showcase, take a look at all the live streaming and telecast details.

UFC 300, Pereira vs Hill: Check Timings, venue, live streaming details, and more

Where will the UFC 300 Pereira vs Hill take place?

The UFC 300 Pereira vs Hill will take place on Sunday, April 14th, at the T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada.

When will the UFC 300 Pereira vs Hill take place?

The UFC Fight Night Preliminary card begins at 05:30 AM IST, while the main card will be taking place at 7:30 AM IST.

How to watch the UFC 300 Pereira vs Hill Live Telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC 300 Pereira vs Hill live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch UFC 300 Pereira vs Hill Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC 300 Pereira vs Hill live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch UFC 300 Pereira vs Hill Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the UFC 300 Pereira vs Hill live streaming on ESPN+ The Preliminary card begins at 08:00 PM ET, 05:00 PM PT, while the main card will be taking place at 10:00 PM PM ET / 07:00 PM PT.

How to watch UFC 300 Pereira vs Hill Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the UK can watch the UFC 300 Pereira vs Hill live streaming on TNT Sports. The Preliminary card begins at 01:00 AM, while the main card will be taking place at 03:00 AM BST