Updated April 10th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

UFC 300 Press Conference: Date, Time, Live Streaming, How to watch, Fighters and More

Here is everything you need to know about UFC 300 Press Conference.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Justin Gaethje, Aljamain Sterling, Jim Miller and Max Holloway talk UFC 300
Justin Gaethje, Aljamain Sterling, Jim Miller and Max Holloway talk UFC 300 | Image:Youtube/UFC/screengrab
UFC is all set for its tricenttenial celebration as the promotion’s landmark 300th pay-per-view event is all set to go underway at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend. The landmark night is all set to witness the Light Heavyweight Champion Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira defend his belt against former champ Jamahal Hill in the main event.

The night will also have Zhang Weili defend her women’s strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan in the comain event. Additionally, Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje will also light up Las Vegas in Lightweight bout.

As the buildup to the biggest night in UFC edges closer the promotion will gear up for a very special press conference for the landmark event. With a total of 10 fighters who have held a belt at one stage of their UFC careers headlining the pay-per-view the press conference is sure to serve up some fireworks.

Here is everything you need to know about the UFC 300 Press Conference,

When is the UFC 300 Press Conference?

The UFC 300 Press Conference is all set to kickstart on Thurday Aprill 11 in USA and the UFC 300 Press Conference will kickstart on Friday, April 12 early morning in India. In Australia the UFC 300 Press Conference will start on Friday, April 12. In UK as well the UFC 300 press conference will be midnight Friday, April 12.

Also Read | UFC 300 Full Fight Card

Where is the UFC 300 Press Conference held?

The UFC 300 Press Conference will take place live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

At what time is the UFC 300 Press Conference?

The UFC 300 Press Conference is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 11 at 8PM ET/5PM PT in USA. The UFC 300 Press Conference in India will take place on early morning Friday, April 12 at 5:30 AM.

How to watch the Live Stream of UFC 300 Press Conference?

The UFC 300 Press Conference will be live streamed on UFC.com, UFC Youtube Channel, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok in USA, UK, Australia, India and UAE. 


The list of fighters that will take part in the UFC 300 Press Conference

Aside from the main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, the UFC 300 will also witness two other title defenses. Fighters including Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, Zhang Weili are all expected to headline the showpiece event.

The UFC 300 Press Conference will feature the entire card. Here is the list of fighters that wil participate in the UFC 300 Press Conference at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

  • Alex Pereira 
  • Jamahal Hill
  • Zhang Weili 
  • Yan Xiaonan
  • Justin Gaethje
  • Max Holloway 
  • Charles Oliveira 
  • Arman Tsarukyan
  • Bo Nickal
  • Cody Brundage
  • Jiří Procházka
  • Aleksandar Rakić
  • Calvin Kattar
  • Aljamain Sterling
  • Holly Holm
  • Kayla Harrison
  • Sodiq Yusuff
  • Diego Lopes
  • Jalin Turner
  • Renato Moicano
  • Jéssica Andrade
  • Marina Rodriguez
  • Bobby Green
  • Jim Miller
  • Deiveson Figueiredo
  • Cody Garbrandt

When is the UFC 300 Weigh-in show?

The UFC 300 Weigh-in show will also take place on Thurday, April 11 at 12 PM ET/ 9 PM PT in USA in the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will live stream on UFC.com, Youtube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

