The UFC 300, one of the organization's biggest pay-per-view events, will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 27. A stacked fight card is scheduled to be included in the MMA promotion, with Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill competing in the light heavyweight match as the main event. Weili Zhang will defend her women's strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event.

Anticipate the greatest night in UFC history, complete with several special celebrity guests. The competitors will weigh in as usual before the showcase to establish their official weight before their match. In the morning, the combatants will move in the direction of the scale. Check out all the telecasts and live streaming details for the weigh-in show.

UFC 300 Weigh-in: Check Timings, venue, live streaming details, and more

Where will the UFC 300 Weigh-in take place?

The UFC 300 Weigh-in will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When will the UFC 300 Weigh-in take place?

The UFC 300 Weigh-in will be taking place at 09:30 PM IST.

How to watch the UFC 300 Weigh-in Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC 300 Weigh-in live telecast on the UFC Fight Pass and UFC's official YouTube and Social Media channels.

How to watch UFC 300 Weigh-in Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the UFC 300 Weigh-in live streaming via the UFC Fight Pass and UFC's official YouTube and Social Media channels. The weigh ins will begin on April 13th, 05:00 PM BST.

Vegas, we've got an action packed week! 👊



Join us for all things #UFC300!



Press Conference and Ceremonial Weigh-Ins are FREE and OPEN to the public! See you there! 🫵 pic.twitter.com/HezCCkKJGo — UFC (@ufc)

How to watch UFC 300 Weigh-in Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the UK can watch the UFC 300 Weigh-in live streaming via the UFC Fight Pass and UFC's official YouTube and Social Media channels. The weigh ins will begin on April 12th, 09:00 AM PST and 12:00 PM EST.