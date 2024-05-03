Updated May 3rd, 2024 at 13:06 IST
UFC 301 Full Fight Card: What are the fights on Main Card, Prelimanary Card and Early Prelims?
Here is the full fight card for UFC 301 including Main Card, Preliminary Card and Early Prelims as Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg main-events the event.
UFC is all set to return to Brazil this weekend for its first pay-per-view event since the tricentennial celebration in Las Vegas in April. Following up a highly successful UFC 300 will be the UFC 301 this Sunday which will witness Brazilian stars headline the PPV at their home stage.
The main event of UFC 301 is all set to witness the Brazilian MMA hero Alexandre Pantoja defend his UFC Men's Flyweight Championship against Steve Erceg.
The co-main event will witness Brazilian legend Jose Aldo go head to head with Jonathan Martinez in Bantamweight bout. The main card will also see Michael Pereira, Vitor Petrino and Caio Borralho in action at their home event.
Here are all the fights slated for the UFC 301 in Main Card, Prelims and Early Prelims.
UFC 301 Main Card
- Main Event - Men’s UFC Flyweight Championship - (c) Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg
- Comain Event - Men’s Bantamweight Bout - Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez
- Light Heavyweight Bout - Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino
- Middleweight Bout - Ihor Potieria vs. Michel Pereira
- Middleweight Bout - Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho
UFC 301 Preliminary Card
- Featherweight Bout - Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore
- Strawweight Bout - Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo
- Lightweight Bout - Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai
- Featherweight Bout - Jean Silva vs. William Gomis
UFC 301 Early Prelims
- Lightweight Bout - Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose
- Lightweight Bout - Jamie Mullarkey vs. Mauricio Ruffy
- Women’s Flyweight Bout - Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite
- Lightweight Bout - Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
- Men’s Flyweight Bout - Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas
