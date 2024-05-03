Advertisement

UFC is all set to return to Brazil this weekend for its first pay-per-view event since the tricentennial celebration in Las Vegas in April. Following up a highly successful UFC 300 will be the UFC 301 this Sunday which will witness Brazilian stars headline the PPV at their home stage.

The main event of UFC 301 is all set to witness the Brazilian MMA hero Alexandre Pantoja defend his UFC Men's Flyweight Championship against Steve Erceg.

The co-main event will witness Brazilian legend Jose Aldo go head to head with Jonathan Martinez in Bantamweight bout. The main card will also see Michael Pereira, Vitor Petrino and Caio Borralho in action at their home event.

Here are all the fights slated for the UFC 301 in Main Card, Prelims and Early Prelims.

UFC 301 Main Card

Main Event - Men’s UFC Flyweight Championship - (c) Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg

Comain Event - Men’s Bantamweight Bout - Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez

Light Heavyweight Bout - Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino

Middleweight Bout - Ihor Potieria vs. Michel Pereira

Middleweight Bout - Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

UFC 301 Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout - Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore

Strawweight Bout - Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Lightweight Bout - Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Featherweight Bout - Jean Silva vs. William Gomis

UFC 301 Early Prelims

Lightweight Bout - Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose

Lightweight Bout - Jamie Mullarkey vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Women’s Flyweight Bout - Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite

Lightweight Bout - Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Men’s Flyweight Bout - Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas