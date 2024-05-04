Advertisement

The UFC 301 makes it's way to Brazil with the Flyweight title will be on the line at the main event. ‘Astro Boy’ Steve Erceg will emerge as the underdog when he will face the hometown boy, Alexandre Pantoja, for the tile. Pantoja is the only one of the two Brazilian champions in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and he would go to the next level to defend his title. The Flyweight title will be the only one in line at UFC 301, but the card is absolutely stacked. Ahead of the PPV, take a look at all the live streaming, venue and match card details.

Also Read: 'Its war on the mcgregors': After Conor McGregor's outburst, Ryan Garcia offers an INTENSE RETORT

Advertisement

UFC 301 Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

UFC 301: Full Fight Card

Main Card

Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Steve Erceg for the UFC flyweight title

Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo; Bantamweights

Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino; Light Heavyweights

Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria; Middleweights

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho; Middleweights

Prelims

Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore; Featherweights

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo; Strawweights

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai; Lightweights

Jean Silva vs. William Gomis; Featherweights

Early Prelims

Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose; Lightweights

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey; Lightweights

Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite; Flyweights

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel; Lightweights

Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas; Flyweights

When will the UFC 301 take place?

The UFC 301 match will commence on Sunday, May 5, 2024. The Early Prelims begin at 03:30 AM IST, Prelims at 05:30 AM IST, and Main Card at 07:30 AM IST onwards.

Advertisement

Where will the UFC 301 take place?

The UFC 301 will be hosted at the Farmasi Arena In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Advertisement

How to watch the UFC 301 Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC 301 live telecast via the Sony Sports Network

Advertisement

How to watch the UFC 301 Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch UFC 301 Live Streaming via the Sonyliv app and website.

Advertisement

Also Read: Jon Jones eyes Alex Pereira fight as he drops MASSIVE HINT about UFC future

How to watch the UFC 301 Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the UFC 301 Live Streaming via TNT sports and Discocery+. The Early Prelims will be made available via UFC Fight Pass. The Early Prelims begin at 06:00 PM ET, Prelims at 08:00 PM ET, and Main Card at 10:00 PM ET onwards.

How to watch the UFC 301 Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UFC 301 Live Streaming via ESPN+ and ESPN PPV. The Early Prelims will be made available via UFC Fight Pass. The Early Prelims begin at 11:00 PM PT, Prelims at 01:00 AM PT, and Main Card at 03:00 AM PT onwards.