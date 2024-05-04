Updated May 4th, 2024 at 14:06 IST
UFC 301 Live Streaming: How to watch the Pantoja vs Erceg fight LIVE in India, UK & US?
UFC 301 Live Streaming: Take a look at all the details for the Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg fight and other UFC match details here.
The UFC 301 makes it's way to Brazil with the Flyweight title will be on the line at the main event. ‘Astro Boy’ Steve Erceg will emerge as the underdog when he will face the hometown boy, Alexandre Pantoja, for the tile. Pantoja is the only one of the two Brazilian champions in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and he would go to the next level to defend his title. The Flyweight title will be the only one in line at UFC 301, but the card is absolutely stacked. Ahead of the PPV, take a look at all the live streaming, venue and match card details.
UFC 301 Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know
UFC 301: Full Fight Card
Main Card
- Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Steve Erceg for the UFC flyweight title
- Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo; Bantamweights
- Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino; Light Heavyweights
- Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria; Middleweights
- Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho; Middleweights
Prelims
- Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore; Featherweights
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo; Strawweights
- Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai; Lightweights
- Jean Silva vs. William Gomis; Featherweights
Early Prelims
- Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose; Lightweights
- Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey; Lightweights
- Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite; Flyweights
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel; Lightweights
- Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas; Flyweights
When will the UFC 301 take place?
The UFC 301 match will commence on Sunday, May 5, 2024. The Early Prelims begin at 03:30 AM IST, Prelims at 05:30 AM IST, and Main Card at 07:30 AM IST onwards.
Where will the UFC 301 take place?
The UFC 301 will be hosted at the Farmasi Arena In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
How to watch the UFC 301 Live telecast in India?
Fans in India can watch the UFC 301 live telecast via the Sony Sports Network
How to watch the UFC 301 Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch UFC 301 Live Streaming via the Sonyliv app and website.
How to watch the UFC 301 Live Streaming in the US?
Fans in the US can watch the UFC 301 Live Streaming via TNT sports and Discocery+. The Early Prelims will be made available via UFC Fight Pass. The Early Prelims begin at 06:00 PM ET, Prelims at 08:00 PM ET, and Main Card at 10:00 PM ET onwards.
How to watch the UFC 301 Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the UFC 301 Live Streaming via ESPN+ and ESPN PPV. The Early Prelims will be made available via UFC Fight Pass. The Early Prelims begin at 11:00 PM PT, Prelims at 01:00 AM PT, and Main Card at 03:00 AM PT onwards.
May 4th, 2024