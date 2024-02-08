Advertisement

Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker 2 UFC Vegas 84: The UFC action is slated to return this week, and the first Fight Night of the year is set to bring an end to some unfinished business of 2023. At UFC 294, Light-Heavyweights Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev collided inside the Octagon and produced a quite entertaining three-and-a-half minutes of supreme MMA action. Owing to Magomed landing an illegal knee strike, the contest ended in a no result. However, to render a justified result, UFC has given a re-run to the fight and it will headline the UFC Vegas 84 Fight Night.

Johnny Walker vs Magomed Ankalaev 1 saw one of the most controversial doctor-stoppage finishes of the recent past. Following the illegal knee, the fight witnessed an immediate intervention of the ring-side doctor. The doctor tried to ascertain whether Walker was fit enough to continue and found that he wasn't. Hence, the match ended without a deserved winner. Subsequently, drama emanated as Walker was seen ready to roll again. Johnny argued with the referee over the doctor's stoppage. Consequently, the security officials made their way into the ring to separate the fighters, and UFC CEO Dana White also entered the scene to control the situation. A fairly quick resolution has been found in the form of Ankalaev vs Walker 2.

To know more about what has happened and what is about to come, Republicworld.com caught up with one of the protagonists of the fight, Johnny Walker, ahead of the fight night. The Light-Heavyweight addressed the query related to the doctor's stoppage and also paid heed to whether there is any bad blood between him and Ankalaev going into the second showing between the two.

Q. We remember you were upset about the doctor stoppage during the fight against Magomed, now that the dust has settled, how do you define the instance?

I was really upset. I said this in all the interviews, when you train really hard, you look after your diet, you lose quality time with your family, you force yourself so much to do your hard session, put a lot of work in and then the fight stops without result, it really upsets you. You don't really make smart decisions when something like this happens, so this is why they had to intervene, they had to calm me and had to assess the situation to see how you really are because you know we are tough guys you know. When you get punched in the face we don’t really care, we keep moving forward but after that fight, while we were fighting he had my neck little bit locked up, the muscles were on my collarbone, little bit collapsing because he really landed the knee on my jaw, I did not feel at that time because of the adrenaline, I wanted to keep fighting but 100% I would have been at disadvantage because he landed an illegal shot on my face. So, I am happy now that they re-called and he should be disqualified.

Q. Following the whole drama in your first fight you and Magomed Ankalaev had a heat-up moment, so do you think the upcoming fight will be more intense because of that episode?

I have no hate. I have got no bias. I don't hate him, I don’t care whatever he does. I wanna do my best to win the fight. I am just looking forward to the future, I am going to face him and then on to the next one.

….There’s no Bad Blood?

Of course not. I am just going to give him a little lesson that’s it, without hate, without bad feelings. I don't put feelings, I am a machine.

Q. You have all the elements of becoming a champion in future. However, when it comes to potential contenders your name does not get marketed enough. What do you think you have to do to get to the top of the considerations?

Just keep doing what I am doing. I have three nice victories against top guys. Keep working hard focus on my training, my recovery, my diet, focus on always finding improvement and bring a better fighter every time.

*Watch UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 on 14th January 2024 from 5:30 AM onwards LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).