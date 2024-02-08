English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

UFC Light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira eyeing third title, signals further weight upheaval

Alex Pereira has hinted at a possible return to the UFC. Pereira is currently the undisputed UFC Light-heavyweight champion. He captured the title at UFC 295.

Prateek Arya
Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya
Alex Pereira | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Alex Pereira has hinted at a possible return to the UFC. 'Poatan' captured the UFC light heavyweight title in November with a second-round knockout victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. However, the 205-pound champion piqued the interest of MMA fans last month with a social media post.

3 things you need to know

  • Alex Pereira is the current UFC Light-Heavyweight champion
  • Pereira defeated Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 to capture the vacant title
  • Pereira is a former UFC Middleweight Champion

Also Read | Conor McGregor announces UFC Comeback

Alex Pereira signals UFC return and may have eyes on 3rd UFC title

Pereira posted a cryptic mathematical equation on his Instagram Stories, "30+300=3," leaving fight fans perplexed as they pondered on its relevance. Since UFC 300 is approaching therefore it is not tough to interpret what he is hinting however to elaborate, fans surmised that the numerical sequence alluded to the Brazilian's desire to compete for a third title in the highly anticipated UFC 300 event on April 13.

Notwithstanding about the same, in an interview with The Mac Life last month, 'Poatan' downplayed talk of a fight with interim heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall at UFC 300, stating that his current goal is defending his light heavyweight title.

Nonetheless, it appears that Pereira is preparing for his return to the octagon, with a recent Instagram post indicating his impending return.

The pic he posted came with the message "De Volta," which translates to "Back."

Published January 9th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

