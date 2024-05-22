Advertisement

Joe Rogan, who is the undisputed voice of UFC, once again showcases that he not only knows how to call the sport but can also pack a punch as well. The 56-year-old colour commentator was recently seen wearing a fight gear, throwing punches and legs at a heavy bag. Rogan has been an ardent follower of MMA for over three decades.

Joe Rogan packs a punch

Besides being a celebrity podcast host and professional lending his voice to UFC since its inception, Joe Rogan lays out that he knows much more about the world of combat sports aside from just sharing his expert views on it. Rogan's recent Instagram post displayed him engrossed in a training session.

He also highlighted his physique, which could be reminiscent of a Light-Heavyweight or a Heavyweight fighter in the current roster. Witnessing, Joe Rogan in action, fans on social media began to post sarcastic comments. One user wrote, "Biggest PPV would be Joe Rogan vs Dana White". On a serious note, one user urged Rogan to get in the ring.

Considering he can train, has dynamite in his hands, and is a talisman of the most brutal sport on the mic, Joe Rogan is a perfect representative of the sport.

Will Joe Rogan commentate at UFC 302?

As a color Commentator, Joe Rogan makes his presence felt only during PPV shows. Thus, he will likely to be sitting alongside Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier at UFC 302. UFC 302 is a stacked-up card, where Islam Makhachev will put his UFC Lightweight title on the line against Dustin Poirier. The co-main event of the show will feature a Middleweight fight between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa. Hence, some showstopper matches are on the card, let's see whether an iconic reaction of Joe Rogan following an explosive knockout propels at the event.

