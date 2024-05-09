Advertisement

The ultimate UFC fight which the fight fans have been eagerly waiting is all set to take place. The Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler clash now has a date, both MMA strikers will lock horns at the UFC 303 pay-per-view in the upcoming month. McGregor will make his return from an ankle injury, and he will be determined to knock the head out of Chandler. The fight has been long rumoured to take place in the octagon, and UFC Boss Dana White finally gave the green signal for it after the historic UFC 300 showcase. Both fighters' trash talk has already begun, and Chandler has fired off a warning for the Irish striker.

Michael Chandler wants to end Conor McGregor's MMA career

Michael Chandler has been hellbent on getting his hands over Conor McGregor, and now that he will finally get the fight, he is willing to give whatever it takes to take his rival down. Since their appearance as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 last year, they have been pitted against one other to battle next. They'll finally settle the score this summer. While speaking to the New York Post Sports, Michael Chandler revealed that he is ready to go to the extent where he aims to retire the Irish MMA fighter on the day of his return.

“You have to buy this PPV. Because this could be the last time that you ever see Conor McGregor fight.

UFC Lightweight fighter Michael Chandler at Monday Night RAW | Image: X/@MikeChandlerMMA



“I truly believe that what I’m going to do to him on June 29th is going to warrant and merit him never stepping back into the Octagon. With that being said, Conor might be able to pull off the greatest comeback in combat sports history,” Chandler said.

UFC 303 will mark the return of Conor McGregor after a long hiatus. The Irishman has been nursing an ankle injury that he sustained in 2021 against Dustin Poirier at the UFC 264. Michael Chandler also lost to Poirier in 2022 and has been out of action ever since.

The UFC has released the official poster for the McGregor vs Chandler fight, which will be a five-round clash at the UFC 303. The fight fans will be rooting for both the strikers as they make their return to the ring.