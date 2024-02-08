Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

When is UFC's first event in 2024? What is the date and time of UFC 297?

As the year 2024 has begun, let's figure out when is the first UFC Fight Night of the year and when is the UFC 297 Pay-Per-View scheduled.

Prateek Arya
UFC Octagon
UFC Octagon | Image:UFC/X
Following a bland spell of over three weeks, the supreme MMA action is about to return. The splendor and grandeur of holidays has left behind and now it's about time when the weekends will once again exhibit who got the better of whom inside the Octagon. The first UFC fight night of 2024 is closing in and also the first pay-per-view of the year is approaching.

3 things you need to know 

  • UFC CEO Dana White recently announced the return of Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira
  • Conor McGregor has announced his UFC return
  • UFC 297 is the next PPV event

Also Read | Dana White adds two epic fights to UFC 300 and UFC 299

2024 will witness the return of Conor McGregor

Immediately after the start of the year, UFC CEO Dana White brought forward some fight news. He augmented the cards of UFC 300 and UFC 300 and announced the return of the foremost Lightweights Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. Before that, the biggest superstar of the promotion, Conor McGregor also made a brief appearance on social media, to wish the fight fans a Happy New Year, and along with that, he announced his UFC return. To make it more memorable, The Notorious intends to fight Michael Chandler in the Middleweight division. Now it would be intriguing to see whether that will materialise or not, however, when it comes to the UFC action, it is going to start this week.

Also Read | Masvidal hints at a UFC return

When is the next UFC Fight Night and next PPV event?

The UFC Fight Night of the week which is known as UFC Vegas 84, will take place this Saturday, January 13, 2024. At the event, Johnny Walker will take on Magomed Ankalaev in a rematch that is expected to finish the unfinished business between the two. Their first encounter ended in a no-contest after Magomed struck Walker with an illegal knee strike and a controversial doctor stoppage was called in.

About the Pay-Per-View, the next PLE in UFC is UFC 297, and it is scheduled to take place on January 20, 2024. The UFC 297 will be headlined by UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland. He would take on the heavy-hitting Dricus Du Plessis at the event.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

