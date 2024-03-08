Advertisement

The opening practice session for the Qatar GP kicked off the 2024 MotoGP season with Jorge Martin, last year's championship runner-up, leading the timesheets by a narrow margin of 0.047 seconds over Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia. However, the standout performance came from Tech3 GasGas rookie Acosta, who impressed by consistently topping the session and ultimately finishing in third place despite having limited experience on the KTM MotoGP bike.

Under sunny conditions, the 45-minute FP1 session served as a warm-up for the 22-rider field, allowing them to shake off any rust before the upcoming sprint and grand prix races. Initially, Jack Miller of KTM set the pace, followed by Joan Mir of Honda. Acosta then grabbed the spotlight with an impressive lap time, only to be surpassed by Marc Marquez on the Gresini Ducati.

Business as usual at the front for @88jorgemartin! 👏



The first tiny psychological advantage goes the way of the Martinator! 👊#QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/aFeTXOaGo5 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) March 8, 2024

The battle for the top spot continued throughout the session, with Martin and Enea Bastianini also taking turns leading. Ultimately, it was Brad Binder who dipped below the 1m53s mark, followed shortly by Acosta, who reclaimed the top position with a blistering lap time.

Despite Martin setting the session benchmark, Espargaro managed to secure second place, while Marquez and Binder completed the top five. Notably, Miguel Oliveira impressed in Trackhouse Racing's debut MotoGP session, while Alex Rins led the Yamaha contingent in 15th place.

Franco Morbidelli made his return to MotoGP action with Pramac Ducati after recovering from a concussion suffered during pre-season training, finishing 2.1s off the pace in FP1, marking his first outing on the GP24 this year.

