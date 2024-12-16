Mumbai Falcons Wins Team Championship Trophy In Formula 4 Middle East Championship 2024

16 December 2024, Mumbai: Mumbai Falcons, an emerging force in Indian motorsports have proudly secured the Team Championship Trophy in the Formula 4 Middle East Championship 2024. They are also the first Indian team to achieve this title. This victory marks a significant milestone as it is the team’s fifth title win, solidifying their position as a formidable force in motorsports.

The championship recently conducted its third round, showcasing remarkable performances by the Mumbai Falcon’s drivers. Sebastian Wheldon led the charge by clinching the 1st place award in Round 3 Race 1, demonstrating exceptional skill and determination on the track. Following closely, Salim Hanna earned the Rookie Award in Round 3 Race 2, highlighting his impressive debut season and promising future in motorsports. In the overall driver classification after Round 3, Rashid Al Dhaheri and Chi Zhenrui showcased their talents by finishing 2nd and 4th, respectively. Their consistent performances throughout the championship have been instrumental in securing the team’s overall success.

The Formula 4 Middle East Championship is renowned for nurturing young talent and providing a competitive platform for aspiring racers. The series features a series of races held across various circuits in the Middle East, attracting participants from around the globe. The Mumbai Falcons have established themselves as a formidable competitor since their inception in November 2019, consistently achieving podium finishes and championship titles.

This year’s triumph adds to the team’s illustrious history, including victories in the Formula Regional Asian Championship and the F4 UAE Championship. Under the leadership of CEO Moid Tungekar and mentorship from cricket legend Kapil Dev, Mumbai Falcons have become synonymous with excellence in motorsports.