×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Mumbai girl Anandi wins bronze medal in Open Skiff EuroChallenge sailing competition

India's 15-year-old Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar won a bronze medal in the mixed gender category in

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar
Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

India's 15-year-old Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar won a bronze medal in the mixed gender category and secured first place in the U-17 girls' division in the Open Skiff EuroChallenge sailing event held in Italy which featured 130 competitors for U-15 and U-17 age groups.

The competition was held from April 5 to 7 at the Circolo Vela Arco on Garda Trentino and nearly 200 sailors from 10 countries participated in the competition, which serves as a prologue to the World Championship to be held from July 28 to August 2.

Advertisement

"These wins validate the hard work I have put into my sport, the gateway to my enthusiasm for the sport," Anandi said in a media release.

Anandi, who had bagged a second consecutive gold medal at the Phuket King's Cup Regatta in Thailand last year, will now focus on preparing for the Open Skiff Nationals event in New Zealand.

Advertisement

"Her commitment and perseverance have been rewarded, and I firmly believe she will continue to excel in her future endeavours," Anandi's coach Dipesh Nerpagare said.

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

a few seconds ago
Kiren Rijiju's remarks come just hours after Digvijay Singh played down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that the island is “uninhabited”.

Rijiju Tears Into Cong

a few seconds ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

a few seconds ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

5 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

8 minutes ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou in Beijing on Wednesday.

Xi on Taiwan Unification

13 minutes ago
Coffee

Foods To Avoid In Summer

16 minutes ago
narendra modi

They Mistreated Amma Jaya

18 minutes ago
Brian Lara slams RCB

Brian Lara slams RCB

18 minutes ago
Rajkumar Anand

Delhi Minister Resigns

19 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

LS Polls Phase I: From Ze

20 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Chinese distortions

22 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Row: How an Indian Island Went to Sri Lanka | Timeline of Events

Congress on Katchatheevu

23 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay's Weirdest Fan

26 minutes ago
Pet Parents Found Husky Wandering With Bears While Searching Using Drone

Viral Video Of Lost Husky

26 minutes ago
Gold jewellery

Gold above Rs 72,000

27 minutes ago
Vietnam

Air India new route

37 minutes ago
Drones banned in Tamil Nadu's Trichy

ISRO places order

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RJD List: Lalu's Family, Bahubalis, Gangster's Wife | Key Faces

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education10 hours ago

  3. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 11 hours ago

  4. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News18 hours ago

  5. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo