Published 14:48 IST, August 18th 2024

NASCAR's Austin Dillon goes to Michigan with no regrets for wrecking Joey Logano and Denny Hamilin

Austin Dillon has no regrets over his aggressive actions that triggered last-lap wrecks for Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin before Dillon went on to win at Richmond Raceway and had NASCAR later revoke his automatic spot in the playoffs.“