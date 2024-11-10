Published 20:19 IST, November 10th 2024
National Level Shot-Put Player Found Dead in Bhopal
Amit Verma, a national level shot-put player, was found dead in his apartment in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday, an official said. Verma’s friends reached his house after he did not respond to their calls in the morning, TT Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Singh Bhadoria told PTI.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational image | Image: File photo
Advertisement
Loading...
20:19 IST, November 10th 2024