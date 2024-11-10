sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:19 IST, November 10th 2024

National Level Shot-Put Player Found Dead in Bhopal

Amit Verma, a national level shot-put player, was found dead in his apartment in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday, an official said. Verma’s friends reached his house after he did not respond to their calls in the morning, TT Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Singh Bhadoria told PTI.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Police Line
Representational image | Image: File photo
