Published 23:19 IST, November 21st 2024
Nearly 12 years after Super Bowl loss, Jim Harbaugh gets another chance to face older brother John
Jim Harbaugh thought there would be many more chances to face his older brother after John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 47.It ended up taking nearly 12 years for it to happen.“Walking off the field at that Super Bowl was like, there will be another day.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jim Harbaugh gets another chance to face older brother John | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
23:19 IST, November 21st 2024