Nico Williams doubtful for Athletic Bilbao's Europa League debut at Roma
— Athletic Bilbao hopes that Spain winger Nico Williams will have recovered from an ankle bruise in time to face Roma at the start of their Europa League campaign, coach Ernesto Valverde said Saturday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal smile with their medals next to the trophy after winning the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany | Image: AP
