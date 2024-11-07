Published 19:34 IST, November 7th 2024
No. 1 South Carolina avoids major upset in 68-62 win over Michigan
Chloe Kitts had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Tessa Johnson scored 15 points as top-ranked South Carolina defeated scrappy Michigan 68-62 on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Series. Joyce Edwards added 10 points for South Carolina, which won the national championship last season.
No. 1 South Carolina avoids major upset | Image: AP
19:34 IST, November 7th 2024