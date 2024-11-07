sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Donald Trump | India-Canada Row | Middle East Conflict | Kamala Harris | US Elections |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • No. 1 South Carolina avoids major upset in 68-62 win over Michigan

Published 19:34 IST, November 7th 2024

No. 1 South Carolina avoids major upset in 68-62 win over Michigan

Chloe Kitts had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Tessa Johnson scored 15 points as top-ranked South Carolina defeated scrappy Michigan 68-62 on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Series. Joyce Edwards added 10 points for South Carolina, which won the national championship last season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
No. 1 South Carolina avoids major upset
No. 1 South Carolina avoids major upset | Image: AP
Advertisement

19:34 IST, November 7th 2024