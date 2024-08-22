sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:39 IST, August 22nd 2024

NWSL reaches new collective bargaining agreement that adds more money for players, ends draft

The National Women’s Soccer League and its players have reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement that eliminates the draft, guarantees all contracts, provides for parental leave and childcare benefits and promises more money for the players

NWSL
NWSL | Image: AP
