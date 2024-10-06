sb.scorecardresearch
  • Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Dolphins debut vs. Patriots after being activated from PUP

Published 18:05 IST, October 6th 2024

Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Dolphins debut vs. Patriots after being activated from PUP

The Miami Dolphins activated Odell Beckham Jr. from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, clearing the way for the veteran receiver to make his season debut Sunday at New England.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Odell Beckham Jr.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs drills during practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
