Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Dolphins debut vs. Patriots after being activated from PUP
The Miami Dolphins activated Odell Beckham Jr. from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, clearing the way for the veteran receiver to make his season debut Sunday at New England.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs drills during practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
