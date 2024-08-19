Published 16:17 IST, August 19th 2024
Ohtani hits 39th homer and Kershaw pitches Dodgers to 2-1 win over slumping Cardinals
Shohei Ohtani hit his National League-leading 39th home run and Clayton Kershaw tossed six shutout innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ohtani hits 39th homer and Kershaw pitches Dodgers to 2-1 win over slumping Cardinals
16:17 IST, August 19th 2024