Oilers trade Cody Ceci, 3rd-round pick to Sharks for Ty Emberson
The Edmonton Oilers traded defenseman Cody Ceci and a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday for defenseman Ty Emberson. The 30-year-old Ceci had five goals and 20 assists in 79 games last season, his third with Edmonton.
Dylan Holloway
