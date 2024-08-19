sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Oilers trade Cody Ceci, 3rd-round pick to Sharks for Ty Emberson

Published 14:29 IST, August 19th 2024

Oilers trade Cody Ceci, 3rd-round pick to Sharks for Ty Emberson

The Edmonton Oilers traded defenseman Cody Ceci and a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday for defenseman Ty Emberson. The 30-year-old Ceci had five goals and 20 assists in 79 games last season, his third with Edmonton.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dylan Holloway
Dylan Holloway | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:29 IST, August 19th 2024