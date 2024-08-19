sb.scorecardresearch
  Orioles journeyman Albert Suárez has held the opposition scoreless in 8 of his 17 starts this year

Published 14:49 IST, August 19th 2024

Orioles journeyman Albert Suárez has held the opposition scoreless in 8 of his 17 starts this year

Albert Suárez has now held the opposition scoreless in almost half his starts in 2024.Not bad for a 34-year-old right-hander who spent six full seasons out of the major leagues before reemerging this year with Baltimore.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Albert Suarez
Albert Suarez | Image: AP
