Published 14:49 IST, August 19th 2024
Orioles journeyman Albert Suárez has held the opposition scoreless in 8 of his 17 starts this year
Albert Suárez has now held the opposition scoreless in almost half his starts in 2024.Not bad for a 34-year-old right-hander who spent six full seasons out of the major leagues before reemerging this year with Baltimore.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Albert Suarez | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:49 IST, August 19th 2024